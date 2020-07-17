Dubai: Fashion design students of Amity University Dubai were selected to design a range of innovative outfits ahead of a fashion and talent show themed around sustainability in the city.
Showcased by Dubai-based Aparna Bajpai, founder of Being She, organiser of the international fashion show Being She Universe, the formal wear reflect both glamour and sustainability.
“Being She believes that women play an indispensable role in environmental development and management, and are therefore essential to addressing and tackling environmental challenges. The designs highlighted in the photoshoot aim at spreading the message and raising awareness for the movement. Despite the challenging times, fashion design as a discipline continues to contribute to sustainability and innovation,” said Bajpai, who chose the students for the project.
The university’s fashion design programme has focused on raising awareness for sustainable fashion and the environmental effects of mass production, with students creating outfits from recycled fabric, bed sheets etc, she added.
“Fresh ideas and approaches from new talent, tailored specifically for Being She Universe, brings an opportunity to spot students for future roles and access to a high level of emerging fashion and lifestyle.” said Richa Gupta, assistant professor and programme leader at the Department of Fashion Design, Amity University.
Being She Universe 2020 will take place in Dubai from October 12 to 16, said Bajpai.