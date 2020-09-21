Dubai: Authorities have closed down a gaming centre in Dubai for breaking COVID-19 protocol and hosting a birthday party within the premises.
Dubai Municipality said that since September 20, 2,366 establishments were inspected out of which 2,306 were found to comply with coronavirus precautionary measures. During its daily inspection, the municipality fined 17 establishments and issued 42 warnings to other businesses.
According to Dubai Municipality, the gaming centre was temporarily shut for violating the instructions included in Circular No.60. The announcement was made after Dubai Municipality closed one salon during the weekend, in addition to six smoking areas and two food establishments.
Rules for recreational facilities
Recreational activities include fun fairs, soft play areas, indoor and inflatable playgrounds, virtual reality and edutainment facilities, arcades and escape rooms, are all allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. However, parties and social gatherings will not be allowed, and baby and toddler soft play areas will continue to remain shut. Nurseries are also not allowed to host any activities.
While massage and spa services in hotel facilities and inside malls have reopened, steam rooms, saunas, jacuzzis, Moroccan baths and Turkish hammams will remain inaccessible.
The COVID-19 guideines further state that indoor theme parks can operate at 50 per cent capacity although meet and greet events, live entertainment and parties, parades and social gatherings will not be allowed.
Safety guidelines
- All staff, guests, clients, or anyone entering the facility must go through temperature screening.
- Installation of hand sanitizers in all common areas.
- All individuals must wear masks at all times, unless exempted.
- Maintain 2-metre social distancing between individuals and groups.
- Ensure cleaning and hygiene of all common areas, equipment, other facilities.
- Carry out cleaning and disinfection by hiring companies accredited by the Dubai Municipality.
- Ensure confirmed/suspect COVID-19 cases are treated according to the guidelines set by the authorities.