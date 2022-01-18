Dubai: The ongoing 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival sees the launch of the first ever ‘Dubai Lights’ project bringing interactive lighting installations from international artists to six locations across Dubai.
At DIFC, festival-goers can experience City Gazing Dubai by VOUW, a commissioned piece comprising a light sculpture that gradually maps out the city of Dubai against a musical composition.
Other installations at The Pointe include Absorbed by Light by Gail Mary Lucas, where visitors can join lit figures on the seating bench and Talking Heads, a creation by artist Viktor Vicsek that spotlights 4,000 LED lamps to showcase different facial expressions, located at the valet parking area.
At La Mer, Lightbattle X is an interactive piece from artists Venividimultiplex that seats up to four cyclists at a time as they race to be lit up in colours.
While Rhizome, also at La Mer, allows visitors to experience a botany-inspired laser show, with a soundtrack from the artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere.
Infinita from Balmond Studio completes the line-up at Last Exit Al Khawaneej. The installation is a triangular pyramid with a sparkling quartz structure composed of multiple tetrahedrons of cracked crystals with the internal structures reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland’s Looking Glass.
These six creations will be on display until the end of the festival on January 30.