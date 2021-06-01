Saud Al Tamimi won the Fenyr SuperSport, built by W Motors as part of the Dubai Supercar Raffle draw, and Adel Al Zarooni won 1 million Skywards Miles by The Dubai Mall Image Credit:

Dubai: A shopper has won a supercar valued at Dh6 million while another won 1 million air miles in a raffle, The Dubai Mall has announced.

Saud Al Tamimi won the Fenyr SuperSport, built by W Motors as part of the Dubai Supercar Raffle draw, and Adel Al Zarooni won 1 million Skywards Miles by The Dubai Mall.

The Dubai Supercar Raffle gave residents and visitors the chance to win a Fenyr SuperSport when they bought the scale model of the supercar priced Dh1,500.

Also, shoppers who spent Dh500 at The Dubai Mall and scanned their receipts using the mall’s app entered a raffle for 1 million Skywards Miles, were automatically included in a draw. 14 winners were chosen, each bagging a limited-edition scale model of a Fenyr SuperSport. All 14 were eligible to win the grand prize of 1 million Skywards Miles and also enter the grand draw to win Fenyr SuperSport.

Opting for Dh2 million

The winner of the supercar raffle, Altamimi, was given the choice of driving off in the Fenyr SuperSport, valued at Dh6 million, or taking home Dh2 million in cash. He opted to take the cash.

The Fenyr SuperSport was displayed around town and most recently at The Dubai Mall, between the Grand Atrium and the Aquarium, with shoppers able to get an up-close look at the car. The Dubai Supercar Raffle was organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Rewarding people

Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “W Motors, Idealz and our retail partners and DFRE successfully staged one of the highest value raffles ever held in Dubai, with prizes worth millions of dirhams won by two lucky shoppers. As part of the super giveaway, it was great to see Dubai-based companies such as W Motors and Emirates Airline and landmark retail destinations such as The Dubai Mall, MAF and others show their full support for their home city and its retail sector, which is a key pillar of the economy. The Fenyr SuperSport and the 1 million Emirates Skywards miles given away as prizes to lucky winners are synonymous with the city’s ability to reward people in unique ways, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a year-round shopping and leisure destination.”