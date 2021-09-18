Dubai: An aid aircraft loaded with 13 tonnes of humanitarian and food supplies sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment left the UAE on Saturday for Kandahar Airport, south of Afghanistan, to support the Afghan people.
Ibrahim Bumalha, advisor for humanitarian and cultural affairs to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the eight aid aircraft is part of an air-bridge meant to ease the suffering of the Afghan people and improve their living conditions. Bumalha is also vice chairman of the board of trustees of the establishment.
The aircraft carried seven tonnes of life-saving medical supplies and six tonnes of infant milk, he added. The humanitarian aid sent to Afghans aims to solve the food and medicine shortages they are suffering from due to the current situation, Bumalha said.