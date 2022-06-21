DUBAI : Kart Group and Dubai Science Park (DSP), a member of TECOM Group, have paid their tributes to frontline workers and heroes from around the world with a unique life-sized art installation located at the science-focused business district. Designed by the talented Kart Group, the art installation was revealed today to celebrate heroes in the fields of medicine, security and public health who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve their communities.
The multi-layered celebratory art installation can only be seen in its entirety from a single vantage point. From other angles, spectators will only see a large 90-square-metre abstract composition.
An eye-catching tableau
The piece was commissioned by DSP in collaboration with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals and Boston Scientific. It was unveiled in the presence of several dignitaries, including Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, managing director of DSP, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, and Dr Younis Kazim, chief executive officer, Dubai Healthcare Corporation.
The innovative art installation comprises 17 panels that come together to create an eye-catching tableau of a police officer, first aider, nurse, doctor, volunteer and cleaner.
‘Model for the world to follow’
Commenting on the installation, Janahi said: “The UAE demonstrated high levels of resilience with the robust action we witnessed from our leadership to protect everyone, setting a model for the world to follow. We are also proud that Dubai Science Park and its customers have been at the heart of Dubai and the UAE’s remarkable response to the pandemic, which included providing cutting-edge testing, disinfection services and vaccination efforts. Together, we have truly set a model for the world to follow.”
Mustafa Khamash, managing director of Kart Group, said: “The sculpture conveys a message through art, of hope, compassion and selflessness throughout the global pandemic. Creativity unites people and the installation will serve as a permanent reminder of the importance of communities and the enrichment that frontliners have brought to many people’s lives throughout COVID-19.”