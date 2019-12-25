Dubai: Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has honoured 37 employees in recognition of their long years in serving the Dubai Government.

Five honourees, who have spent more than 40 years in service, are: Abdul Razak Abdullah Al-Noobi, Mohammed Zayed Bakheet, Ali Mohammed Al-Shammar, Redha Abdul-Raheem Abu Al-Hasan, and Abdul Salam Ameer Baksh.

Honourees also included 10 employees who have spent more than 30 years in service, 10 employees who have spent more than 20 years in service and 12 employees who spent about 10-15 years in serving the government.

Al-Tayer praised the brilliant services those veterans have delivered. He noted that their meritorious contributions were instrumental to many achievements.

“RTA is keen to honour and retain such personnel in view of their invaluable expertise and dynamic role in driving our development forward. Employees’ career development is a top priority for RTA; which always seeks to encourage them to excel in improving the transport infrastructure of the emirate and support the realisation of our government’s vision,” added Al-Tayer.

The ceremony was held at the Al Wasl Auditorium in the presence of several CEOs, directors and employees of RTA.