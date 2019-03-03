Dubai: Multiple road accidents caused traffic to crawl to a standstill in some of Dubai’s major thoroughfares on Sunday afternoon.
According to Dubai Police, motorists encountered traffic delays at past 2pm after a vehicular accident occurred in the Trade Centre tunnel in the direction towards the UAE capital.
As of 3pm, vehicles were slow moving on the Abu Dhabi-bound lane of the E11 road, stretching as far as five kilometres from Shaikh Rashid Road all the way to the Dubai World Trade Centre on Shaikh Zayed.
“Accident in Trade Centre tunnel coming from Al Garhoud towards Abu Dhabi, resulting in traffic delays,” the police said on Twitter.
At 3:10 pm, another accident caused delays on the Ras Al Khor Road, affecting motorists coming from Rashidiya.
According to a traffic information supplier, drivers in the emirate spend an average of 80 hours stuck in traffic jams in 2018.
Dubai’s traffic problems aren’t the worst in the world, however. Motorists in other cities like Copenhagen, Manchester or Cape Town waste more time on traffic jams.