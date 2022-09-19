Shows

Arabic music sensations Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem will be taking centre stage to honour Saudi National Day with a showcase featuring all of their chart-topping tunes on September 24 at Coca-Cola Arena. Ticket prices start from Dh195. Doors will open at 8.15pm, with the show beginning at 9pm.

Promotions

Top retail brands throughout Dubai’s malls will offer 25 to 75 per cent discounts across fashion clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, beauty and perfumes, optics, home and outdoor furnishings, electronics, pharmacies, as well as department stores and hypermarkets.

Shoppers can also take advantage of 40 per cent off selected items at Arabian Oud perfumes until September 30, while Jacky’s Electronics will give out free gift vouchers of up to Dh1,000 on all purchases from September 20 to 25.

Mall activations

In honour of the 92nd Saudi National Day, shoppers should head over to City Walk for special retail deals including 15 per cent sale on all products at Lasoul and 23 per cent off on all services at Sisters Beauty Lounge from September 23 to 25.

Over the same period, foodies can take advantage of exclusive food offers at La Mer including 20 per cent off at Pistachio ice cream at the Inventing Room and a 20 per cent sale on all menu items at Selfietime Café.

Visit The Beach for more gastronomy offers including a special menu starting from Dh62 at Buffalo Wild Wings, a special Saudi National Day sushi platter priced Dh92 at Sushi Art, and an all-Italiana brunch at Eataly at Pavilion.

Take advantage of various offers at Bluewaters on September 23 including 10 per cent off on bicycles and 25 per cent off on clothing and accessories at Ciclista, as well as 23 per cent off on fashion items at Obrabo.

The Outlet Village will celebrate Saudi National Day with live music and will surprise its visitors with free giveaways on September 23.

Other activities

Head to The Track at Meydan Golf for the Saudi National Day Run, a night run on September 23 from 8pm. Adults over 16 can either walk or jog distances of 10km, 5km or 3km, while children up to the age of 15 can dash across the 1km route. Tickets are available online at PremierOnline, priced at Dh63 for 1km Juniors and Dh78.75 for 3km, 5km and 10km Adults.

Celebrate this Saudi National Day at Aventura – Dubai’s largest zipline park – from September 23 to 25. The park will be open for visitors from 5pm to 12am and will offer its single circuit experience for only Dh75 on bookings made online using the special promo code: KSA2022 at checkout.

Stunts and freestyle motocross will be on display at the Crusty Demons World Domination Show on September 23 at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are available online, with prices starting from Dh150. Show starts at 8pm.

Running until September 30, Saudi citizens can indulge in family-friendly fun at Dubai Dolphinarium with 25 per cent off VIP seat tickets to watch the Dolphin & Seal Show beginning at 11am, 2pm, and 6pm daily (except on Tuesdays). This exclusive deal will be valid only on counter purchases or bookings made online on the Dophinarium’s website upon entering the promo code: KSA92 at checkout. To avail the offer, ticket holders must present their National ID card (issued by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) at the Dubai Dolphinarium reception.

Take the kids for free to Dubai Parks and Resorts this Saudi National Day. From September 23 until September 28, Saudi citizens get one free entry for a child with every paying adult when visiting Motiongate and Bollywood Parks. The offer is valid on 1 Day Single Park tickets or 1 Day 2 Park tickets. To avail the offer, tickets have to be purchased at the gate upon presenting a National ID card (issued by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

Ambiance

Catch some traditional dancing with the Al Harbia Band and Al Ayyala Band while shopping at City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Bluewaters on September 23 from 4pm until 10pm.

Dubai Festival City Mall will also be hosting a special IMAGINE fountain show to honour Saudi National Day on September 23.

Visitors and residents can enjoy sights of Dubai’s most famous landmarks illuminating the colours of the flag of Saudi Arabia, including Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and the Dubai Frame lighting up green on September 23 at 7pm. Dubai’s sky will also be lit up with amazing fireworks at The Beach at 9pm.

Dubai, the much-loved destination for tourists travelling from the Kingdom, will warmly welcome families and visitors arriving by plane for this year’s Saudi National Day celebrations. Dubai International Airport will tag passenger bags with the country’s national flag and display welcome greetings on its screens.

Hotel offers

Extending the Saudi National Day celebrations has been made simple with exclusive Stay 7, Pay 5 offers at Dubai’s top hotels and resorts. Select a beachside retreat or a city getaway near top attractions, with deals and offers to choose from, including:

Stay, Play, Vacay at Caesars Palace Dubai. Visitors are invited to stay longer and enjoy two additional free nights when booking for five nights at this hotel on Bluewaters Island. Children can discover all the fun at the Empire Kid’s Club with daily activities and welcome surprises.

Families can enjoy the pristine 500-metre private beach and five temperature-controlled infinity pools. And there is more fun to be had with special family offers across Bluewaters Island.

Spend a staycation this Saudi National Day at one of Dubai’s most iconic resorts, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort. Book a stay in the luxurious Imperial Club Rooms or Suites for seven nights and pay only for five nights. While staying at the hotel, conquer the world’s largest waterpark, Aquaventure Waterpark, soak up the sun at the WHITE beach club or indulge in fine dining at any of its celebrity chef restaurants.

Located on the waterfront of the pristine Pearl Jumeirah, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai will allow guests to enjoy the Arabian Gulf blue waters and uninterrupted panoramic views unlike anywhere else in the city. Guests planning longer stays can save more and take advantage of additional benefits including complimentary buffet breakfast, and access to the hotel’s pool and beach.

With its beachside location, top restaurants, three pools and a luxurious spa, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection will be the perfect destination for KSA National Day celebrations. Guests can avail two nights free when paying for five, including breakfast. Just steps away from the city’s leading attractions and a short hop from Bluewaters Island, the resort is located in a prime position allowing guests to soak up everything Dubai has to offer – from catching a movie at Roxy Cinemas to taking in the sweeping views from Ain Dubai.

Or celebrate Saudi National Day at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection with exclusive offers for a fun-filled family staycation! Book a Royal Suite from AED 3999 or a Villa from AED 4999 inclusive of breakfast and Q-Fast access, upon entering the special promo code THM. Alternatively, enjoy a full-board staycation in a Deluxe King Room for two persons from AED 790 when using the promo code D60. Bookings need to be made directly via the hotel website: www.lapitahotel.com.