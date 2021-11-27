View of the Shindagha historic district of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has ranked first in the Arab world and fifth globally in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2021 issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

The cultural interaction criterion measures the performance of cities in terms of leadership, tourist attractions, the number of cultural facilities and the availability of visitors’ amenities and communication.

Dubai jumped from 17th place overall in 2020 to 14th in the GPCI 2021 that ranks over 40 major cities in terms of their “magnetism”, which is their overall power to attract creative individuals and enterprises from around the world.

Dubai was also ranked the highest in the Arab world in the ‘Economy’ criterion of the index. The emirate was placed ahead of major global cities like Seoul, Madrid, Vienna and Helsinki. The GPCI rates cities based on 70 indicators that measure six functions: Economy, R&D, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the emirate’s ranking in the index reflects the dynamism and vibrancy of Dubai’s cultural environment that rivals the world’s biggest metropolises.

The cosmopolitan nature of Dubai and its rich creative ambience is the result of the Dubai government’s investment in developing its cultural economy. The city provides an environment that nurtures both local talent and the brightest creative minds from across the world. The emirate has created a global example for a vibrant and inclusive cultural environment while also providing a platform for the development of creative ideas, all of which have combined to create a rich cultural life, Sheikh Hamdan said.

Visionary leadership

“The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the leadership of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been instrumental in the development of a unique cultural community in Dubai whose creative potential is set to unfold further in exciting new ways in the coming years,” he added.

“Dubai continues to achieve higher levels of excellence and set an example for the region and the world in unlocking the highest human potential, in the process contributing to shaping a glorious future for the entire globe.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, expressed her pride in the achievement, which she attributed to the exceptional cultural and creative interaction, knowledge exchange and human enrichment taking place in the emirate.

This has been made possible by the vision of Dubai’s leaders, who have provided the resources needed to support various cultural activities, projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the emirate’s cultural position on the global map. Dubai has made major strides in the cultural and creative sectors as a result of placing cultural development at the forefront of its development drive, she said.

Dubai Culture, as one of the main players driving the development of the UAE’s soft power and creative economy, is committed to raising awareness of the emirate’s cultural heritage to the world and highlighting the ‘Made in Dubai’ brand by promoting and supplying local creative products globally. These efforts play a vital role in reinforcing the emirate’s distinctive cultural identity as a modern, resilient city capable of facing all challenges.

New milestone

Sheikha Latifa said: “Dubai has achieved a new milestone in its cultural development journey that reflects the priority it gives to human values and the creation of an inclusive environment. Culture is one of the most important pillars in the emirate’s efforts to enhance its global leadership, guided by the vision of [Sheikh Mohammed], who sees culture, creativity and innovation as essential elements in Dubai’s success and progress; and the directives of [Sheikh Hamdan] to achieve the highest levels of excellence in all vital sectors.”

She added: “Despite the challenges arising from the pandemic, Dubai Culture, guided by a comprehensive strategic roadmap, is pursuing innovative ways to advance cultural and creative development, supported by a strong partnership between the public and private sectors. As a result, Dubai, is constantly strengthening its position as an ideal place to live and work, and a preferred destination for visitors from all over the world.