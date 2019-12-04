Dubai Eye Business Breakfast presenter Malcolm Taylor Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Local radio presenter Malcolm Taylor died of a heart attack aged 66 on Wednesday.

Taylor presented The Business Breakfast on Dubai Eye and had worked for the Arabian Radio Network for the past 15 years.

A statement from the Arabian Radio Network, said, “Our beloved ARN friend and colleague Malcolm Taylor sadly passed away at 4am this morning of a heart attack.”

The statement added that Taylor first arrived in the region in 1967 when his parents were posted in Bahrain and he first visited Dubai in 1972.

Before joining Dubai Eye in 2004, Malcolm enjoyed a senior management career that saw him work for numerous blue chip companies including Dow Jones, Capital Intelligence and Reuters, holding country and regional management roles in Bahrain, Kuwait, Korea, Cyprus and South Africa.

Since 2005, Malcolm co-hosted The Business Breakfast with Richard Dean and Brandy Scott.

During his time on The Business Breakfast, the show was awarded ‘Middle East Breakfast Show of the Year’ at the international RadioCast awards, and won the ‘Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism’ at The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales’ Middle East excellence awards.

Of his time in the region, Malcolm once said, “I have spent most of my years in the Gulf and now live in Dubai which is the best home anyone could hope for, with a high personal security, plenty to do, great weather, and a wonderfully welcoming local population. It is a pleasure to be here.”

ARN’s statement added, “The entire ARN family is holding Malcolm’s family and friends in their thoughts at this time.”

Colleagues and fellow presenters were quick to pay tribute to Taylor on social media.

Presenter and news reader Emma Brain tweeted, “Very sad about the passing of an amazing colleague Malcolm Taylor. A brilliant broadcaster, big personality and a pleasure to work with.”

Fellow presenter Catboy, tweeted, “Every working day of my life in Dubai I have spent at least half an hour sat with this wonderful bloke. Moaning, laughing and winding each other up.. Today I found out that he’s gone and I am devastated. Sorry about your plans, Malcolm. They sounded truly wonderful x.”