Dubai The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has presented Dh990,000 in zakat funds to Dubai Public Prosecution to provide financial support to social and humanitarian cases.
The financial contribution is part of AMAF’s endeavours to build strategic partnerships with government entities in charity work, and aligns with Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter that aims to achieve annual growth in philanthropic initiatives in parallel with economic growth.
A delegation from AMAF, headed by Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Foundation, visited Dubai Public Prosecution towards this end. Chancellor Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, welcomed the delegation.