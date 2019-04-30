For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has presented Dh990,000 in zakat funds to Dubai Public Prosecution to provide financial support to social and humanitarian cases.

The financial contribution is part of AMAF’s endeavours to build strategic partnerships with government entities in charity work, and aligns with Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter that aims to achieve annual growth in philanthropic initiatives in parallel with economic growth.