Dubai Police unveil next generation of ‘Ghiath’ smart patrols

The agreement was signed by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei on behalf of Dubai Police and Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of Government Affairs at Al-Futtaim, on behalf of the company. The partnership aims to develop the second generation of ‘Ghiath’ smart patrol vehicles using the plug in hybrid DENZA B8, combining advanced security technologies, high performance and environmental sustainability. The new patrols will support police operations with more advanced smart vehicles that improve response times, enhance field operations and meet the evolving demands of future policing.