Dubai: University students in the UAE who participate in the Hemaya clip contest to educate the public on drug addiction will have the chance to join Dubai Police, an official said on Wednesday.

Students participating the contest to educate the public by recording awareness clips about drug addiction, online bullying and addiction on video games, stand to win a Dh100,000 prize.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mansour Al Beloushi, director of the Scholarship and Recruitment Department at Dubai Police, participants will have a chance to join the force even if they didn’t win the prize.

“We will give a chance for everyone to apply for jobs in Dubai Police based on interviews, their qualifications and the available jobs in the force,” said Al Beloushi. “It is a step to support the students and give the chance to Dubai Police to recruit young and innovative people,” he added.

The Hemaya clip contest is a new initiative by Dubai Police to spread awareness about the dangers of consuming illegal painkillers and the importance of the family in protecting children from addiction.

Students from all nationalities are welcome to participate in the contest to have a chance later to join the force with priority given to Emirati students.

Dubai Police said that participants will either join the force in full time jobs or as freelancers with the force for expats based on their qualifications.

The contest is part of the Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Photography Award, where students can send a 60-second video from December 1-15. However, Dubai Police said that they extended the deadline until December 31 after a huge demand from participants calling for more time to enroll.

The results will be announced at the end of January 2020.

Meanwhile, more than 35,000 students participated in workshops organised by Dubai police in 30 universities to explain the contest and how to make the clips.

“We provided technical advice on how to make clips and even provided photography tools, equipments and a police escort while recording in the emirate,” said Al Beloushi.

People of Determination and Emiratis studying outside the country were also invited to take part.

Licence to shoot video

Dubai Police urged participants to take licences from developers or property owners while recording their clips.

“Students should get the approval to record in the emirate and get a special licence for using drones, and not breach the privacy of others in outdoor areas,” said Al Beloushi.

Contest requirements

- To register for the Hemaya Clip contest, students need to visit www.Hemaya.ae/clip

- The clip should be no longer than 60 seconds

- Clips which are in Arabic must include English subtitles