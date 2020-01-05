For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai Police have managed to rescue a European man who attempted to commit suicide by strangulating himself with a belt after writing a suicide note on Facebook.

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal investigation Department at the Dubai Police, said they were alerted about the incident at around 11pm on Thursday by the man’s friend.

“We identified the location of the man who was staying in a villa at Al Bada’ area. An officer reached the spot in record time and met the villa owner who told him that the man was renting a room on the second floor,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

The officers could not access the room immediately as it was shut from inside. They noticed a ladder in the villa’s yard and used it to climb up the balcony and break the door open. They then managed to remove the belt from the man’s neck and provided him with first aid.

“The man was almost unconscious. His blood pressure had shot up due to choking. He was immediately transferred to hospital for treatment,” said the police official, adding that timely intervention had saved the man’s life.

Brig Al Jallaf said the man wrote to his family and relatives saying he wanted to commit suicide due to financial and personal issues.