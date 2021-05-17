Dubai: Dubai Police received around 49,000 calls during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, a top police official said on Monday.
Colonel Turki Bin Fares, director of Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre, said that a total of 35,065 calls were received on 999 between May 11 to 14. 13,981 calls were received by the non-emergency number 901.
He said that Dubai Police recorded several accidents during the Eid Al Fitr holidays due to speeding, not leaving safe distance between vehicles and sudden swerving.
“The command centre received 481 emails, and 230 messages via ‘Chat’ service. These included inquiring about the provided police services, submitting reports and availing to the various services,” said Col Bin Fares.
He reminded the public to call 901 for general inquiries and 999 in cases of a genuine emergency.