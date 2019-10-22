Dubai: University students in UAE will have the chance to educate public by recording awareness clips about drug addiction, online bullying and addiction on video games, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Students participating in the contest - Hemaya Clip - stand to win a Dh100,000 prize as part of a new initiative by Dubai Police to spread awareness about the danger of consuming illegal painkillers and the importance of the family in protecting children from addiction.

Colonel Khalid Bin Moyazeh, deputy director of the Anti-narcotics Department at Dubai Police, said students from all nationalities are welcome to participate in the contest.

Dubai Police contest to raise awareness of addiction Dubai Police

“Students from different nationalities are welcome to be part of the new contest to prevent and combat drugs and spread awareness. We want them to record innovative clips,” Colonel Bin Moyazeh said at a conference at Reel Cinema in Dubai Mall.

The contest is part of the Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Photography Award, where students can send a 60-seconds video between December 1 and 15.

The results will be announced in February 2020 and winners will get a total price of Dh100,000.

Colonel Abdullah Matar Al Khayat, manager of Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, said, “Addiction is a worrying problem and all community members need to participate in the battle against drugs. The contest is a chance for university students to spread awareness.”

Lt Colonel Mohammad Al Suwaidi from Dubai Police said addiction to painkillers is proving to be a big challenge.

“Addiction to painkillers can be serious. This problem has become complicated in the light of the growing number of psychological medical drugs that are being accessed,” Col Al Suwaidi added.

Dubai police said that statistics indicate an increasing number of hours spent on the Internet exposes youngsters to internet addiction disorder against which society must guard itself.

CONTEST REQUIREMENTS

* To register for the Hemaya Clip contest, students need to visit www.Hemaya.ae/clip

* The clip should be no longer than 60 seconds