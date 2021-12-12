Dubai: The Dubai Police Security Inspection Unit K9 showcased its highly skilled dogs during a demonstration on Saturday at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Attracting a crowd of onlookers, the contraband-detecting canines performed a series of obedience tasks. The event highlighted the professionalism of Dubai Police in training the animals to follow their instructions.
Major Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of Dubai Police Security Inspection K9 Unit, said ahead of the event: “The shows are presented by four participating police dogs. The shows demonstrate their obedience and ability to detect prohibited items. Visitors can also take pictures with the dogs, and we’ll provide them with information about the training.”
Major Al Mazrouei said each dog has a specialty ranging from riot control and illicit substance detection, to finding missing people, explosives, fires and COVID-19 cases.
Preparing a police dog for these duties starts with establishing a relationship with their handlers, followed by two to three months of training.
Major Al Mazrouei added that the shows will be held every Saturday until March 31.