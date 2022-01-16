Dubai: With unstable weather conditions in the UAE on Sunday morning, Dubai Police has urged members of the public to avoid open waters, mountainous areas or valleys.
The alert was issued by Dubai Police in a tweet today.
Public urged to avoid open waters, mountainous areas, valleys
