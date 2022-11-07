Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, recently chaired the force’s High Command Council periodic meeting.
During the meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri reviewed the internal audit reports, achieved objectives and implemented decisions. He also discussed with the Council members several topics relevant to the future agendas and projects.
Toward the end of the meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri praised the efforts exerted by Dubai Police’s teams and employees and urged them to continue developing and providing quality services to members of the public as well as ensure their happiness in pursuance of the Dubai Police’s strategy.
The meeting was attended by Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs; Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs; Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs; Major General Dr Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic Affairs and Training; Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, and a number of senior officers and employees.