Emergency Call 999 of Dubai Police at Dubai Police Headquarters, Dubai. PHOTO:AHMED RAMZAN/Gulf News archives Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Police’s emergency hotline 999 received 1,643,493 calls during the third quarter of this year, while the force’s non-emergency hotline 901 received 121,785 calls in the same period.

The figures were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of the Eng Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations; Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi. Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency (OPSE), and a number of senior officers.

Dubai Police handle 1.6 million calls in Q3 , The figures were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of the Eng Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations; Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi. Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency (OPSE), and a number of senior officers. COURTESY DUBAI POLICE

Officials of Dubai Police’ Command and Control Centre said during the third quarter of 2019, Dubai Police’s emergency hotline 999 received 1,643,493 calls compared to 1,733,896 calls received during the same period the previous year. Moreover, the total number of calls answered within 10 seconds were 1,631,989 calls in comparison to 1,557,946 calls during the same period last year, thus achieving 97 per cent on the emergency response indicator for answering emergency calls within 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes was only 6.3 minutes where the targeted response time was 9 minutes, while the average time for police patrols to reach non-emergency scenes was 11.25 minutes where the targeted response time was 30 minutes.

Dubai Police handle 1.6 million calls in Q3 , The figures were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of the Eng Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations; Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi. Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency (OPSE), and a number of senior officers. COURTESY DUBAI POLICE

Dubai Police’s commander-in-chief also reviewed the response of the 901 call centre, where the total number of received calls reached 121,785 calls during the third quarter. Of them, 78,423 calls were answered within 20 seconds, in comparison to 97,361 calls received during the same period last year, of which 83,635 calls were answered within 20 seconds.

At the end of the meeting, Al Marri called upon staff members to fulfil their job requirements in a timely and accurate manner, to improve business quality and performance to upgrade work standards to the highest levels. He also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.

Figures to highlight

97 per cent of emergency calls were attended to within 10 seconds

6.3 minutes is the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes

11.25 minutes is the average time to reach non-emergency scenes

97 per cent of emergency calls were attended to within 10 seconds

6.3 minutes is the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes