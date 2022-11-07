Dubai: Dubai Police recently organised an international forum on drones to exchange expertise, explore future opportunities, and review best practices and global benchmarks about the emerging technology.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, witnessed the forum’s official launch, which seeks to develop solutions and tackle potential challenges to using drones.
Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said drones possess high capabilities and technical specifications that facilitate police operations, most notably thermal and optical imaging, sensors, sirens, and direct integration with command and control centres.
“By gathering drones experts and specialists under one roof, we seek to utilise drones in enhancing security and safety and achieve the highest levels of public safety,” he added.
Held at the Dubai Police Innovation Lab, the forum was attended by senior officers, including Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations, and specialists, participating delegations and university students.
The forum concluded with recommendations regarding the need to provide technical advice in the field of drones, to support various parties involved in this technology, especially university students, and to benefit from related case studies and research.