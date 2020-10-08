Dubai: Dubai Police have found a four-year-old child lost in Mirdif and reunited him with his parents who called the police 45 minutes after the boy was found.
Lt Colonel Arif Ali Mohammad, Deputy Director of Crime Prevention Department at Dubai Police, said that a resident found the boy trying to cross the main road alone near Uptown Mirdif.
“The resident saw the boy trying to cross Algeria Street alone. He brought him to Al Rashidiya Police Station. Nobody had reported a missing child to the police. His family called only 45 minutes later,” Lt Col Mohammad said.
Details of the child were sent to the operation room while the child was kept in the community police section and given some toys to play with.
“He was scared and crying. He wanted to see his mother. We provided toys to calm him down until we found his family.”
After 45 minutes, his mother called Dubai Police operation command and police identified the child with the mother who was asked to come to the police station.
Police verified the identity of the mother and handed the child to her.
“Parents should monitor their children all the time especially in public places,” Lt Col Mohammad said in a statement.