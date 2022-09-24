Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command and the European Police Agency (Europol) have recently discussed ways to promote cooperation as well as exchange of experiences and best practices.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police, welcomed Catherine de Bolle, Europol’s executive director, and her accompanying delegation at Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, and other senior officers.
International cooperation
The meeting discussed means of cooperation between Dubai Police and Europol in training and crime prevention. It also reviewed international cooperation statistics between Dubai Police and international law enforcement agencies.
The delegation was also briefed on the outcomes of the World Police Summit that Dubai Police hosted last March and arrangements and plans for the next summit in 2023.
Towards the end of the meeting, the Dubai Police commander-in-chief gifted de Bolle a commemorative shield on her visit.