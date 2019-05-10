Dubai: Two police divers Omar Ghuloom Hassan Al Beloushi and Ebrahim Esmail Ebrahim have been honoured by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, after they dived into the sea to return a tourist’s watch that had fallen into the water last month while he was dining at a beachside restaurant on Palm Jumeirah.

Al Merri presented the divers from the Maritime Rescue Department of Dubai Police with certificates in recognition of their efforts and dedication, and said the honour was to motivate and encourage more officers to provide the same high quality services to ensure the public’s safety and happiness. The divers said the award was an incentive for them to exert more efforts in the future.