Dubai: The Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief was presented the 2018 Harrington-Ishikawa Award at the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation’s (APQO) 24th International Conference in Abu Dhabi.
Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, the first police official to receive this prestigious award since its launch in 1996, won it for his efforts in applying the best standards of quality and excellence at work for more than 20 years of service, ever since he joined the force in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.
He was monitoring the latest international practices in Europe and US and implemented it in police projects like VIP security and the securing of international events.
“Investment in humans has been a top priority of the UAE government and forward-thinking progressive practices that seek to boost the safety and security our society,” Maj-Gen Al Merri said.
APQO gives the prestigious award annually to a professional — who has made exceptional contributions to the advancement of quality in the Asia-Pacific region — selected from candidates worldwide.