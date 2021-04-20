Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a young motorist who was endangering the lives of other road users by driving recklessly during a police chase.
According to Dubai Police, the 21-year-old driver, identified as A.A, failed to comply with police instructions. The arrest took place in cooperation with Sharjah Police.
According to Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, the driver, who has a criminal record, was referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal action. “Dubai Police will not tolerate violators who endanger people’s lives, and those who refuse to comply with police orders,” said Major Gen Al Mansouri in statement.
Social media clips
According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, social media accounts circulated clips of a man driving recklessly.
The video showed a man driving recklessly in different areas in Dubai. “He refused to comply with police orders at a checkpoint in Sharjah and didn’t respect the law until he reached Dubai,” Brig Al Jalaf added.
Sharjah Police contacted Dubai Police Command Center to chase the driver.
The driver refused to stop his car and comply to police orders and drove recklessly in Dubai until he was arrested. “It was an irresponsible act and is punishable by law,” added Al Jalaf.