It is illegal to beg in the UAE. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested 242 beggars from different nationalities as part of an anti-begging campaign in the emirate this Ramadan, an official said on Thursday.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said police patrols arrested 242 beggars and street vendors in the emirate since the beginning of Ramadan.

He said that 143 male and 21 female beggars were arrested, besides 78 street vendors.

“Dubai Police has put a security plan in place to fight beggars in cooperation with other concerned departments,” he said.

“More patrols will be deployed in specific areas and people can report beggars by calling 901 or through the e-crime platform,” he added.

Colonel Salem said begging could be related to other crimes like robbery. Beggars could also take advantage of children and people of determination or patients who become victims by sympathising with them.

He urged the public to report any beggar by calling 901 or through ‘Police Eye Service’ at Dubai police app.

“People should also be careful about online begging which is carried out through emails or posts on social media platforms,” he added.

He said the best way to support a good cause was to contribute through authorised channels.