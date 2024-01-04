Dubai: The Dubai Police Women’s Team is set for their second appearance in the 2024 Emirates Tactical Teams Challenge, taking place from February 3rd to 7th at the Al Ruwayyah training facility.
Following their impressive debut in the 2023 UAE SWAT Challenge, where they secured the tenth position out of 55 global teams, the all-women team has garnered praise for their advanced training and skills.
Lieutenant Yasser Al Zarouni, the team’s manager, expressed their preparedness for the upcoming challenge and emphasized the growing global participation in tactical team competitions. The event will host teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, Latin America, and the United States, promising intense competition.
“Their preparation aligns with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, following the team’s notable achievements in competing against international special operation units and rapid response teams,” he said.
“In the last edition, the challenge saw 55 teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, Latin America, and the United States. We anticipate a more intense and robust competition in the upcoming edition,” he continued.
Eight highly-trained women
Al Zarouni emphasised that the All-Women SWAT Team, consisting of eight exceptionally trained women, has undergone various advanced specialised training programmes.
These include tactical shooting, breaching, sniping, and endurance, providing them significant experience and readiness to perform complex tasks and participate in international championships.
Up to the challenge
Lieutenant Afraa Al Naemi, a member of the Dubai Police all-women SWAT team, confirmed their readiness for the fifth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge. She emphasised the team’s commitment and preparedness to conquer the five challenges, building on the positive outcomes of the previous year.
Al Naemi pointed out that their initial experience in the UAE SWAT Challenge greatly contributed to the team’s development, enhancing their understanding of the operations of tactical teams worldwide and acquainting them with the latest global practices in rapid intervention and special operations.
“The team also gained valuable insights into their efficiency and readiness to handle diverse challenges in the contest, including hostage rescue, assault challenges, officer rescue missions, and high tower navigation,” she said.