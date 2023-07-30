Dubai: The Dubai Police have welcomed three of the all-new 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer to their luxurious patrol fleet as part of their ongoing strategy to incorporate high-performance vehicles that enhance their operational efficiency and public presence.
The new Jeep cars made their debut in the presence of Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for Operations Affairs; Major General Saeed Hamd Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Bin Yarouf, acting deputy director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and several high-ranking officers.
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer models come with the legendary Hurricane I6 engine, a turbocharger, and a 3.0-litre capacity, significantly boosting horsepower and torque, making them among the most powerful SUVs in the Jeep line-up. This makes the Grand Wagoneer an ideal addition to the Dubai Police’s fleet, meeting the force’s standards for efficiency and flexibility in handling various situations.