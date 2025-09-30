Arab podcasters call for authenticity, consistency and creative monetization
Dubai: From the power of preparation to the potential of live experiences, leading voices at Dubai PodFest 2025 urged regional creators to embrace authenticity, teamwork, and innovation in podcasting. The annual event, organized by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, brought together top media figures and podcasters to discuss the evolving ecosystem of audio storytelling in the Arab world.
Speakers agreed: the future of podcasting depends on deep preparation, audience connection, and creative monetization, not just viral moments.
For Abdulla Al Mudhaf, Co-founder and Chairman of Shasha, the secret to a successful podcast isn’t viral moments, it’s preparation.
“The biggest mistake is worrying about whether an episode will succeed,” he told the audience. “Instead, focus on preparing, know your topic, build rapport with your guest, and study your analytics.”
Al Mudhaf emphasized that understanding YouTube metrics and audience behavior is key to growth. “Use the numbers as a guide,” he said. “Every episode should help you evolve as a host. Don’t create from fear, create from purpose.”
He also encouraged podcasters to view free platforms as opportunities for learning, reminding them that longevity matters more than instant fame.
Sarah Al Jarman, Vice President of TV Channels and Radio at Dubai Media, highlighted the business potential of podcasts when built with strategy and scale.
“Ask yourself what you’re building,” she said. “Is it just a show, or a complete ecosystem that can expand into TV, books, or other formats?”
With over one million podcast viewers and 55% audience loyalty in the UAE, she said the data points to a promising market but one that requires sustainability and scalability. “Combine creativity with business thinking,” she advised. “That’s how podcasts become brands.”
From his experience as Producer and Audio Podcast Strategy Consultant at MBC Group, Mouin Jaber stressed the importance of consistency.
“A podcast should release at least one episode every week, say every Friday,” he said. “That rhythm keeps you visible in algorithms and builds trust with your listeners.”
He noted that relevance is equally vital: “Talk about current topics. Stay connected to what your audience is living.”
Jaber added that revenue-sharing models and advertising partnerships are opening new doors for creators, especially on platforms like Shahid, which, he reminded attendees, led the regional streaming scene long before Netflix and Disney+.
For Mohamed Al Hinai, a podcaster with a background in theatre, taking podcasts live brought unexpected challenges and rewards.
“When you switch from a regular podcast to a live one, the audience becomes your biggest challenge,” he said. “My show involves only one host and one guest, but performing in front of people changes everything.”
He likened live podcasting to a stage performance: “It’s all about cues. The team behind the scenes must understand timing, sound, and energy.”
He recalled one live episode where a technical glitch disrupted audio, a reminder that cinematography, sound design, and quick problem-solving are essential skills for modern creators.
For Al Hinai, the live format has introduced a new cultural experience: “People are now paying to attend conversations. It’s a shift, people were used to going to a movie or a football match, but now they attend podcast shows.”
Despite its rise, he believes live broadcasting won’t replace traditional podcasting, rather, it complements it by deepening audience connection.
Alaa El Sheikh, a comedian and podcaster, was candid about the financial challenges facing creators in the Middle East.
“There’s still no solid monetization system for podcasts here,” he said. “That’s why live shows are so important, they give audiences a real experience worth paying for.”
Drawing parallels with stand-up comedy, he urged creators to believe in their craft and be bold. “You need courage. Plan seasonal events and special episodes, make every show an experience that engages and entertains.”
Abdulla Al Thamer, another leading creator, echoed the need for creative income streams.
“YouTube doesn’t always pay enough, so we turned to live shows and merchandise,” he said.
His team focuses on relatability and community, even wearing matching uniforms to build a sense of identity.
“It’s not about pushing products,” he explained. “It’s about making the audience feel part of something real.”
Across the sessions, one message resonated: podcasting in the Arab world is evolving and it demands courage, consistency, and collaboration.
Prepare deeply: research topics and guests
Publish consistently: keep momentum
Build trust: authenticity matters more than perfection
Experiment with live formats: engage audiences directly
Diversify revenue: from merchandise to ticketed shows
With Dubai emerging as a hub for creative industries, Dubai PodFest 2025 showcased how regional podcasters are blending storytelling, strategy, and showmanship, setting the stage for a bold new chapter in Arab media.
