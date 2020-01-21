Play areas in 33 neighbourhoods will get e-gates in Dubai in the initial phase Image Credit:

DUBAI: Dubai Municipality has provided e-gates to playgrounds and pitches in residential neighbourhoods across Dubai, making them accessible through smart cards in an effort to enhance privacy and safety.

Free smart cards will be distributed by the end of this month to the residents of 33 such areas, which include 23 children’s playgrounds and 10 sports grounds for football and basketball as well as modern types of games to suit all ages.

Manal Obaid Bin Yaarouf, Director of Customers and Partners Relations Department, said: “The municipality is keen to provide the luxury of living for citizens and residents in the emirate, and to make them happy in various ways to achieve the desired goals of Dubai Vision 2021, confirming the municipality’s tireless efforts to provide amenities for relaxation, recreation and enjoyment for citizens and residents in Dubai. The municipality has translated the meaning of privacy by providing the play areas with e-gates, which will contribute to enhancing safety of residents.”

Stranger danger

She explained that this measure was taken after the municipality received many complaints from residents that strangers enter and use the squares and playgrounds and misuse the municipality’s facilities.

“These play areas, which contain various entertainment elements that serve all ages, are one of the most important recreational places for children and young people and their families. They are considered significant in urban planning to increase social ties between residents of neighbourhoods. They are also configured to meet the requirements of People of Determination and achieve all public safety standards,” said Bin Yaarouf.

“The municipality was keen to choose children’s games with state-of-the-art quality to suit different ages and contribute to maintaining their health and raising their fitness levels, in addition to allocating a sandy area for light sand games. The elements and components of these play areas were chosen based on the best international specifications and standards such as the artificial grass and technical materials used in the finishing of basketball court floors and accessories,” she said.

How to access an e-gate?