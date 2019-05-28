Entrance to theme park on June 12 to 15 will be Dh39

Dubai Parks and Resorts Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The cost of entry tickets to one of Dubai’s major leisure attractions will be slashed by more than 70 per cent for four days in June, it has been announced. However, the special rate applies only to the Filipino community in UAE.

The Dubai Parks and Resorts said on Tuesday that from June 12 to June 15, Filipinos living in the UAE will be able to access the three theme parks for only Dh39. That’s a huge drop from the normal entrance fee of Dh175 to Dh245.

The integrated theme park is home to mega attractions for the whole family to enjoy, including Legoland, Hollywood-inspired Motiongate and Bollywood Parks.

“Guests will be able to access three theme parks at an unbeatable price of Dh39, including exclusive all-day food and merchandise offers, as well as live entertainment,” a statement reads.

Access to Bollywood Parks can cost Dh175 at normal rates, while spending a day at Motiongate, Legoland, Legoland Water Park can each cost Dh 245.

According to Dubai Parks, the discounted rate is offered on the occasion of the Philippine Independence Day. Filipinos will be celebrating the 121st anniversary of Philippine independence on June 12.

Visitors to the theme park will also get to enjoy free access to themed zones, street ambiance and numerous shops and restaurants at Riverland.

Those who want to avail themselves of the special rate can book the entrance tickets online. They will need to present their identification card at the gate.

Dubai or the UAE is one of the most popular destinations for Filipinos looking to work overseas.