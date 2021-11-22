Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) on Monday announced the opening of Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed Mosque in Hatta, which was built at the expense of Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Suleiman.
Opening ceremony
Dr Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, director of Allisaili centre, attended the opening ceremony. During his speech, Dr All Muhairi highlighted IACAD’s keenness to supervise mosques in Dubai and explained the virtue of building mosques in Islam. Abdul Rahman Munir Raja recited verses from the Quran after the speech.
Mosque features
The mosque was built in the local style and beautified with a concrete dome in the middle of the mosque’s roof. It includes a prayer hall, ablution, toilets, parking spaces, and housing for the imam. The mosque accommodates more than 530 worshipers - 474 in the men’s hall and 58 in the women’s hall.
IACAD manages and supervises mosques in order to enhance their role in the life of the individual and society through the implementation of strategic plans in construction and architecture in cooperation with other authorities.