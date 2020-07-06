Dubai: After female taxi drivers, Dubai now has the first female bus drivers in the region.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai revealed on Monday that it had recruited the first batch of three female bus drivers for deployment on the internal bus network, making Dubai the first city in the Middle East to take this initiative.
RTA currently has 165 female taxi drivers, 41 female limousine chauffeurs, and one female school bus driver. The three female bus drivers started driving passenger buses from July 3 on different routes in Dubai.
“This initiative goes with the best global practices of employing female drivers along with male drivers. The step creates job opportunities for women in a field dominated by men,” said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the RTA’s Public Transport Agency. He observed that the initiative would further promote the culture of using public transport in the community with better services for commuters.
“RTA is always keen to continue its pioneering efforts. The initiative of employing female bus drivers is unprecedented in the Middle East region. The step is also in line with the RTA’s principle of empowering women and achieving gender balance across various jobs,” he noted.
RTA has deployed the drivers on three routes:
The first is the circular Route 77 linking Baniyas, Deira City Centre, Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.
The second is Route F36; a Metro link service that runs between Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Science Park and Al Barsha South.
The third is Route F70, which is also a Metro link service, that shuttles between Burjuman, Bur Dubai and Al Fahidi.
