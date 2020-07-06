1 of 13
Rescue workers in Japan on Monday combed through the wreckage of houses shattered by deadly floods and landslides in a desperate search for survivors as the death toll rose and more torrential rain loomed.
At least 36 people are feared dead after record rains lashed areas of western Japan in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to break banks and flooding low-lying regions.
"Rescue workers are tirelessly continuing the search this morning," a spokesman for the western Kumamoto prefecture told AFP, with at least 11 people still unaccounted for.
Although the rain has subsided from its peak levels, the floods washed away roads and bridges, leaving many in isolated communities cut off.
The floods in Kumamoto region on the southwestern island of Kyushu have destroyed houses, swept away vehicles and caused bridges to collapse, leaving many towns submerged and communities cut off.
A couple walks in front of houses damaged by flood in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture.
People watch a search operation at the site of a mudslide in Ashikita town.
A street is covered by debris and mud in a flooded affected area following torrential rain in Ashikita, Kumamoto prefecture.
A street covered by Debris in a flood-affected area following torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture.
Local residents are rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Force soldiers using a boat at a flooding area caused by a heavy rain in Kuma village.
A building structure washed away by flooding due to torrential rain is seen on a street in Hitoyoshi.
A house damaged by flooding due to torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture.
An aerial view shows flood-hit area in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture.
