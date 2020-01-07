Dubai has been ranked No. 1 Best City in the Middle East and Africa — and among the 10 World’s Best Cities for 2020 — in a ranking by North America-based tourism, city and real estate advisors Resonance Consultancy.
As the Mideast’s highest-ranking city, Dubai has inspired other regional capitals to reach for the sky.
The emirate came in at No. 2 in the world in Resonance Consultancy "Deep Place" category, for which tourism advisors looked at influential factors like crime rate, nighborhoods and landmarks.