Emirate is among 10 World’s Best Cities for 2020 in latest ranking

The Tolerance Bridge, a pedestrian bridge over the Dubai Canal, frames the city's skyscrapers. The bridge was inaugurated on November 16, 2017, in commemoration of the International Day for Tolerance. "Tolerance is synonymous with the UAE...Bridges connect people, cultures and hearts," stated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in a tweet. Image Credit: Istock

Dubai has been ranked No. 1 Best City in the Middle East and Africa — and among the 10 World’s Best Cities for 2020 — in a ranking by North America-based tourism, city and real estate advisors Resonance Consultancy.

As the Mideast’s highest-ranking city, Dubai has inspired other regional capitals to reach for the sky.