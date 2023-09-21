Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has received prestigious recognition by clinching three gold awards in the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, a globally renowned accolade presented by the international research and advisory firm.

The Municipality’s exceptional achievements were honoured in the categories of ‘Best Benefits, Wellness, and Well-being Programme’ and ‘Best Use of Blended Learning’.

These accolades acknowledge the Municipality’s outstanding efforts in promoting work-life balance and enhancing the professional development of its employees. These initiatives are closely aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the Municipality’s institutional values, all of which are geared towards improving the quality of life for its workforce.

The award-winning initiatives introduced by the Dubai Municipality encompass various aspects of work-life balance, including provisions for remote working, flexible working hours, and recognition and motivation programs. The Municipality has also launched a commendation program to honor outstanding individuals in customer service and teamwork.

Empowerment

Additionally, there are initiatives aimed at empowering women and individuals with determination. All of these programs are thoughtfully designed to cultivate a workplace culture that fosters collaboration, functional harmony, and unity among all employees.

In the ‘Best Use of Blended Learning’ category, Dubai Municipality was acknowledged for its dedication to enhancing the skills and qualifications of its staff. This recognition comes on the heels of the establishment of the DMX Talent Development Centre in early 2022.

The center adheres to global best practices and offers cutting-edge training programs, including those in virtual reality and the Metaverse. Moreover, the center has received ISO10015 and ISO 21001 certifications for its exemplary training services, aimed at guiding municipal members and enhancing their capabilities.

These accolades underscore Dubai Municipality's commitment to fostering a thriving work environment and promoting the overall well-being of its workforce while embracing innovative approaches to employee development and training.

Talent Development Centre

Dubai Municipality was honoured in the ‘Best Use of Blended Learning’ category in appreciation of its efforts to train and qualify municipal staff members, following the establishment of the DMX Talent Development Centre in early 2022.