Dubai: A travelling “safety tent” will be coming up at all the labour accommodations in Dubai as part of a Dubai Municipality initiative to achieve its “Zero Accident Construction” challenge.
The safety tent project was launched at the labour accommodation in Al Muhaisnah-2 area to provide a safe and stimulating environment for workers by raising their awareness and enhancing a safety culture in construction sites, the civic body said in a press release on Tuesday.
Abdullah Al Shezawi, director of Building Control Department, said the aim of the activities at the safety tent is to enhance the safety and health of workers in Dubai and to protect the rights of workers for a decent, healthy and safe working environment.
“We will take this activity to all labour accommodations in the emirate in future. The municipality will target the workers in their places of residence to facilitate communication and interaction with them, reflecting the interest of the senior management in the municipality to preserve the lives of workers in construction sites,” he said.
Al Shezawi said that the three-day event will include a series of activities such as lectures, workshops, distribution of building safety awareness leaflets to spread the concept of occupational safety and health in construction sites. A medical day will include medical examinations for workers.
The “Zero Accident Construction” challenge initiative was launched on October 1 for construction companies to compete with each other to achieve the largest number of working hours in construction sites without the occurrence of any construction accidents or violations of security and safety requirements.
It is also aimed at the preservation of life and property according to innovative work standards and mechanisms in a way that enhances Dubai’s reputation in the construction industry.