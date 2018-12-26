Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched the first smart food testing lab in the UAE at Global Village.
A state-of-the art facility, it provides quick, daily results, thereby ensuring a quick turnover and high efficiency.
Yousuf Al Madhani, Food Analyst from Dubai Municipality, who spoke to Gulf News, said the prime focus is "food safety" and to ensure against any incidences of "cross contamination or food poisoning" - yet another step in making sure the UAE and Dubai are one of the safest places for all, including residents and tourists.
The lab is located at Global Village next to the Dubai Police office.