Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched the geospatial business and innovation incubator ‘GeoHub’ within the framework of joint cooperation by its Geographical Information System (GIS) Centre with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator.
The incubator is one of the first in the region based on two ecosystems, first being creativity, which includes the entrepreneurship ecosystem and the second being innovation that includes the academic development ecosystem.
A delegation from Dubai SME and Hamdan Innovation Incubator evaluated the GeoHub and ensured its adherence to accreditation standards during a visit to the GIS centre.
During the visit, the centre’s working team briefed the delegation on the goal of the GeoHub incubator and its techniques of subscription and working mechanisms. In addition, the team presented its achievements, including key projects and research in areas of GIS and municipal work, as well as the services it offers, such as delivering geospatial services and data to facilitate innovative projects, creative spaces, and geospatial software and licenses.
Future plans
In the future, specialists and consultants will offer members and entrepreneurs associated with the incubator with required support to implement their projects. The Centre will further conduct workshops to attract investments to the creative geospatial initiatives and projects.
The incubator aims to develop the latest working models, which establishes directives to solidify the Municipality’s leading position in nurturing best creative practices, supporting startups, offering leading companies with investment opportunities in municipal work and attracting new geospatial innovation, research, and development in Dubai.
The new working model reinforces Dubai Municipality’s partnership with academic institutions and investment companies, through which it targets to establish an effective and sustainable communication system to ensure creativity and innovation to support its strategic vision.