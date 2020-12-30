Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the extension of opening hours of some of the parks on New Year’s Eve.
The civic body announced “a change in the closing times of the following parks: Safa, Umm Suqeim, and Al Quoz Pond, this Thursday, in line with New Year’s celebrations in Dubai,” said a Tweet.
These three parks will remain open till 1am, it added. All three parks offer fantastic views of New Year’s Eve fireworks at different locations in the city.
Meanwhile, Dubai Frame, which is under the civic body has announced spectacular fireworks display to ring in the New Year. “Catch us LIVE on Facebook just before 12:00am!” Dubai Frame said in a Tweet.