Abu Dhabi: The capital’s streets and bridges have been decorated with glittering lights to usher in the New Year.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has installed a total of 550 different patterns, created with light fixtures, across the city. Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Street, King Abdullah Street, Al Mina Street, and its various bridges feature most of the sparkling decorations.
In addition to patterns that flash with the year, 2021, a number of patterns also feature the number ‘50’, marking the 50 years that will have soon passed since the UAE’s formation.