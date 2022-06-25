Dubai: Mountain bikers can now enjoy a professional and skills area within Mushrif National Park, as Dubai Municipality has developed modern facilities for them to safely enjoy their favourite.
Meeting the highest international standards, the professionals’ track is designed to enrich the cycling experience of all riders. By using the track, riders can improve their skills and abilities while boosting their confidence in safely handling the lanes.
The skills area, meanwhile, includes a 500-meter one-way track with three lanes, each in a different colour. It caters to bikers of all levels of proficiencies. Each lane denotes a specific level, with the green track intended for beginners, the blue for intermediates, and the red for those with advanced skills
Mountain bike track
The mountain biking track, the first of its kind in Dubai, has drawn a quarter-million visitors since its opening. The first phase includes both the green and blue tracks spanning 20 kilometres, while the second phase features the red track and extends to 50 kilometres.
Dubai Municipality constructed the mountain bike track according to the highest international standards and technical specifications. It also takes into account the surrounding nature and environment to encourage residents and visitors to engage in the sport of mountain biking.