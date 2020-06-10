Ingredient is in fact ‘sugar alcohol’ which derives from chemical structure

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has denied social media rumours that a brand of chewing gum contains alcohol in a twitter post on Wednesday.

The post read, “#DubaiMunicipality denies the authenticity of the video posted on social media about the energy gum “Drive Gum” containing alcohol. We confirm that this product is registered with Dubai Municipality, fits the standards, & is free of any alcoholic substances.”

A video accompanying the tweet added, “Drive Gum does not contain alcohol. Dubai Municipality confirms that the ingredient in the chewing gum is sugar alcohol, not alcohol, and as a sugar alternative, it derives its name from its chemical structure.