The civic body aims at providing meeting places for all segments of society

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed work on 70 new parks and playgrounds in residential areas across the emirate, bringing the total number of parks to 185.

The project has been undertaken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Developing parks and playgrounds in residential neighbourhoods is part of the Municipality’s vision of building a happy and sustainable city and its mission to plan, develop and manage an exceptional city that represents the essence of sustainable living.”

Dubai Municipality has so far built five major parks in different areas including Mamzar Beach Park, Creek Park, Mushrif Park, Zabeel Park and Safa Park, in addition to five pond parks in Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Al Khawaneej.

“By building parks and playgrounds, we also seek to provide meeting places for children and residents of the neighbourhood from all segments of society,” said Al Hajri.

Dubai Municipality, he added, places a high priority on meeting the requirements of senior citizens, people of determination, children and people from various other segments of society as part of the objective to achieve a comprehensive and integrated development of residential neighbourhoods and playgrounds.

Concepts behind residential neighbourhood parks and playgrounds demonstrate the municipality’s commitment to creating recreational facilities and services according to the needs of the residents of each area.

The efficient management of the parks is driven by a set of lifestyle, environmental, sports, health and social goals.

