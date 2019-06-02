Dubai: The Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque and Centre (AFMC) welcomed more than 10,000 worshippers at the late night prayer performed by Muslims to mark Laylat Al Qadr (Night of Decree) on Saturday.

Led by Shaikh Faris Al Mustafa, Religious and Cultural Affairs Advisor, AFMC, the special overnight prayer marks the anniversary of the night that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This Ramadan, the mosque hosted over 100,000 Muslim and non-Muslim people, including several groups of non-Muslim diplomats, tourists and residents who gathered to celebrate iftar each day at sunset. A total of 40,000 iftar meals were served, summing up to more than 220,000 over the past five years.

Also, AFMC printed thousands of flyers with the timetable of prayers and made special arrangements to accommodate the special needs of elderly visitors.