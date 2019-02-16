Dubai: A Dubai model smart police station will be set up in Kerala, the south Indian state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
His announcement came after he visited the smart police station in Jumeirah on the invitation of Commander in Chief of Dubai Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri.
Speaking at the concluding session of the regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly), he said he was so fascinated by the smart and paperless police station.
The fully automated police station offers services, including reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services.
Noting that there is no Indian language among the five in which the services are offered, he said he requested Dubai Police to add Malayalam as the first Indian language to be used in the kiosks of the smart police stations here.
Vijayan said he also sought the help of Dubai police in setting up a similar project back in Kerala.
“I immediately contacted the state’s police chief and instructed him to study the details to set it up,” he said to the applause of the audience.
Vijayan said he also held talks with the heads of the Community Development Authority in Dubai to facilitate the establishment of a socio-cultural organisation for the Malayali community in Dubai licensed by the CDA.
Speaking at a previous session, the chief minister said his government will reconsider the Air Kerala project that was deferred earlier. Though the viability of the project was in doubt, he said there is still scope to re-assess it.