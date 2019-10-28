Dubai Miracle Garden to open on November 1 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The world’s largest natural flower garden, Dubai Miracle Garden, is back for its eighth edition. The Garden will open to public on November 1.

Located in the heart of Dubailand, the 72,000-square-metre destination will be brought to life with the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over fifty million flowers of 120 varieties. The attraction will also attempt to achieve a fourth Guinness World Record this year, with details of this under wraps, but set to be released shortly. In addition, there will be a big surprise introduced to The Garden this season, which will be a world first in terms of applied advanced technology.

Among the many concepts being unveiled this year, a major feature will be the ‘aerial floating lady’, dressed in exotic flowers. The revamped amphitheater will also model a magnificent palace that will serve as an observatory and it will host shows and live entertainment. From the top, visitors can capture the stunning panoramic views of the complete garden and the sculptures adorned with bright twinkling lights - guaranteed to offer a visual treat.

Over 50 million flowers of 120 varieties Image Credit: SUPPLIED

This season, Dubai Miracle Garden has also introduced an all-new 400-metre walking track for those who want to enjoy a leisurely walk amid the floral artistry. This track will also be utilised for daily entertainment that features costume and floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions, as well as other physical and recreational activities. Visitors will be welcomed by some of the most popular and prominent cartoon characters at the main entrance and be treated to skillfully designed 3D shapes of life-size animals.

Previous years have witnessed an array of original designs as well as record-breaking attractions, which will continue to act as some of the most extravagant displays. These include the Emirates A380, which earned Dubai Miracle Garden a Guinness World Record title in 2016 for featuring ‘The world’s largest floral structure forming the shape of A380’ and an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse also achieving a Guinness World Record for “Tallest Topiary Structure (Supported)” in February 2018. Disney fans are in for a true delight again this year, with the garden’s Disney Avenue housing Mickey Mouse and his friends in stunning floral sculptures.

Other visual treats introduced last year are back, including the Floral Castle that accommodates a garden dining experience, illuminated nightscape, and the distinctive Caribbean and Asian hammocks.

Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator & Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the ambitious botanical project, commented, “Dubai Miracle Garden is a unique proposition that has carved a special place in the hearts of residents and tourists alike. We are extremely delighted to be back for an eighth season to unveil exceptional installations that will exceed our visitor expectations.

“What’s more, we will also be introducing several new floral artistries and achievements in association with some major house-hold name partners in the region, and we will be revealing these in the very near future”.