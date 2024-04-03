Dubai: Starting April 15, Dubai Metro passengers will not be required to switch trains at Jebel Ali Metro Station.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), on Wednesday announced that it will facilitate seamless travel on Dubai Metro Red Line. This is being made possible with an improvement to the timetable of Dubai Metro Red Line Y junction (meeting point of three railways) in cooperation with Keolis MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram.

With this development, trains on the Red Line will operate alternately, ensuring seamless journeys from Centrepoint directly to UAE Exchange Station and the Expo 2020 Station without the hassle of switching trains at Jebel Ali Station. Similarly, trips originating from Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange will directly terminate at Centrepoint station, streamlining the commuting process for all.

“This strategic enhancement is a key part of RTA’s commitment to improving trip schedules, punctuality, and operational efficiency, while enhancing the journey experience for public transport users,” RTA said.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation at RTA emphasised that these enhancements were determined based on studies indicating a consistent rise in the ridership of Metro’s Red Line. The upgrades demonstrate RTA’s commitment to improving public transport journey experiences.

Updated Dubai Metro Red Line routes guide Image Credit:

Easy commuting on Red Line

“Passengers would no longer need to interchange / swap at Jebel Ali metro station. The commuters travelling from Ibn Battuta station to UAE Exchange can now benefit from a direct journey, while those heading to Gardens — EXPO 2020 can conveniently board a train directly to their destination,” explained Al Mutawa.

New information display

Hassan Al Mutawa “Additionally, terminal station information would be prominently displayed on Passenger Digital Information screens at Platforms and announced via Public Announcements upon Train Arrivals, further enhancing passenger convenience,” he noted.

There will be additional staff deployed to guide and educate the passengers before and after the implementation for a few weeks.

Many benefits

Al Mutawa emphasised the numerous benefits that would arise from this initiative. Firstly, it would greatly reduce station crowds and waiting times, improving the passenger journey experience. Additionally, the initiative would result in energy savings, because of the lower number of train kilometres, reduced power consumption during runs and less number of trains required to run this timetable.

The upgrade entails a significant overhaul of the metro’s operating mechanism on Dubai Metro’s Red Lines by creating (Y junction) while maintaining punctuality at peak times. Y-Junction train operations is the international terminology.

Dubai Metro Red Line direct routes have clearly been marked at the metro stations Image Credit:

Direct journeys